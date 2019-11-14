CLOSE
Several Injured In California School Shooting

Update: One person is dead and at least three others are injured, two of which are in critical condition according to NBCNews.com. The suspect is in custody.

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect.

No word on if the suspect was captured or the specific nature of the victim’s injuries.

All schools in their area are on lockdown.

WOLDCNews.Com will update this story as more details come along.

