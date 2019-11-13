Ranked: Messiest ‘All American’ Characters From Dusty To Cruddy

**Spoilers below**

Season two of All American is proving to be the most explosive season yet with plot twist after plot twist and characters becoming messier by the minute.

Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra) still leads the show as Beverly Hills High’s star football player. He continues to balance his life between Beverly Hills and Crenshaw with the support of his best friend Coop (played by Bre-Z), his single mom Grace James (played by Karimah Westbrook), and Beverly High coach Billy Baker (played by Taye Diggs). However, it was recently revealed that his mom cheated on his dad Corey James with Coach Baker, so naturally the after-effects are intense in season two. On top of all this, Spencer’s father has returned in his life after years of missing his childhood. Plus, Spencer is concerned for his girlfriend, Layla Keating, who seems to be spiraling out of control after her house is broken into and her dad is M.I.A. after the trauma.

Such drama makes for messy characters and you can hit the flip for the messiest of the messiest thus far!

