CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Vasikana Project

Vasikana Project is a non-profit organization aimed at empowering girls by providing puberty education and safe, dignified ways for young girls to manage their periods.
Zvisinei Dzepasi joined me on Community Conversations to talk about the Vasikana Project and her journal “I Call On You Sis.”
Proceeds from the journal go to the publication of a puberty educational resource for schools in Zimbabwe and Nigerian Communities. The journal is a reminder to us as women how important our relationships are in renewing our strengths.
It is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
Rep. Elijah Cummings' Amazing Life In Photos And Videos
Rep. Elijah Cummings' Amazing Life In Photos And Videos
1. 1973Source:Getty 1 of 31
2. 1998Source:Getty 2 of 31
3. 1998Source:Getty 3 of 31
4. 1975Source:Getty 4 of 31
5. 2001Source:Getty 5 of 31
6. 1978Source:Getty 6 of 31
7. 2003Source:Getty 7 of 31
8. 1985Source:Getty 8 of 31
9. 2004Source:Getty 9 of 31
10. 1988Source:Getty 10 of 31
11. 2007Source:Getty 11 of 31
12. 1996Source:Getty 12 of 31
13. 2012Source:Getty 13 of 31
14. 2000Source:Getty 14 of 31
15. 2014Source:Getty 15 of 31
16. 2015Source:Getty 16 of 31
17. 2016Source:Getty 17 of 31
18. 2016Source:Getty 18 of 31
19. 2016Source:Getty 19 of 31
20. 2017Source:Getty 20 of 31
21. 2018Source:Getty 21 of 31
22. 2019Source:Getty 22 of 31
23. 2008Source:Getty 23 of 31
24. 2016Source:Getty 24 of 31
25. 2017Source:Getty 25 of 31
26. 2019 At The Michael Cohen Hearing26 of 31
27. 2019 On Immigration27 of 31
28. 2019, House Oversight and Reform CommitteeSource:Getty 28 of 31
29. 2015, Freddie Gray funeralSource:Getty 29 of 31
30. 2019, Rep. National Press ClubSource:Getty 30 of 31
31. Oct. 17, 2019Source:Getty 31 of 31
The Latest:
- Councilman Chris Seelbach/DJ J.Dough Host The City Of Cincinnati Expungement Clinic
- Cincinnati: Drug Raid Downtown At A Local Jewelry Store
- AR Fiteen – Fill My Bag Up (Official Video)
- Cardi B Drops Freestyle On Instagram (Video)
- Colerain running back sidelined after serious car crash
- Timing of Trump’s visit to the hospital seen as ‘worrisome’
- Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be The Fall Guy On All Things Race-Related?
- Misty Copeland Choreographs A Dance For Stuart Weitzman’s Holiday Campaign Wearing Close To Four Inch Heels
- Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For President Would Be ‘Great For The Culture’
- Myles Garrett Appeal Set for Wednesday
#CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Vasikana Project was originally published on rnbcincy.com