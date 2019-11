Cincinnati all of this violence is sad. We must stop this violence in our city.

Especially between our selves. It all went down in Walnut Hills last night. A victim was found at the scene. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: 1 Person Shot In Walnut Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: