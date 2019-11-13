CLOSE
OHIO: Is Warming Up Your Car Legal?

Xilla Valentine

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

On those cold mornings, we all love to be able to get into a car that is already warmed up, defrosted, and ready to go, but is leaving your car unattended to warm up illegal?

Photography of hands breaking into a car, High Angle View

Source: DAJ / Getty

According to NBC4i.com, until recently, Ohio classified it as a misdemeanor if you left your car unattended while the engine was turned on. This law has changed though!  Your car can be left running if:

It is parked on residential property;

A motor vehicle that is locked, regardless of where it is parked;

An emergency vehicle ;

or A public safety vehicle.

Police will tell you there are concerns like thieves who prey on people who leave their cars running. So use all precautions and don’t leave your car unlocked.

For more information, click here.

OHIO: Is Warming Up Your Car Legal?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
