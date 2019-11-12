Cincinnati we saw our first snow of November 2019. I was driving in it yesterday it was pretty slick. There is still snow on the ground so please be careful driving. Make sure you dress warm today.

Via WKRC

It’s the first snow event of the year.

In Hamilton Monday, the snow has been steadily falling since 7 p.m. It’s sticking to the grass, but not on the roads. At last check with the Ohio Department of Transportation, roads were still above freezing.

Cincinnati: First Snow Of The Year!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: