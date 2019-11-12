CLOSE
#1 Milk Company Declares Bankruptcy!

People Aren't Drinking Milk Like They Used To!

Source: Christopher Robbins / Getty

Americans aren’t drinking milk like they used to. The milk industry has been declining steadily for years now and it has caused the number one milk company in America to declare bankruptcy.

According to the Associated Press, America’s biggest milk processor, Dean Foods, filed for bankruptcy amid a steep, decades-long drop-off in U.S. milk consumption. They’re blaming the decline on teas, soda, juices and, nondairy substitutes like almond milk, soy, and coconut milk.

According to NBC4i.com, the decline has hit dairy farms and milk sellers hard causing some to quit the business. Dean Foods took another financial blow when Walmart opened its own milk processing plant in Indiana last year. The Dallas company said it may sell itself to the Dairy Farmers of America, a marketing cooperative owned by thousands of farmers.

For more information, click here. Are you still drinking milk?

#1 Milk Company Declares Bankruptcy!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

