Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios

Tyler Perry recently held a grand opening at his 330-acre studio lot in Georgia to celebrity fanfare! Located on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson Military base that includes 12 sound stages, a historic district, countless sets, and even outdoor greenspace.
Perry has been developing Tyler Perry Studios for years all while shooting some of our favorite shows and movies like Black Panther, The Walking Dead, The Haves and the Have Nots, Acrimony, the Madea franchises and more!
RELATED STORY: Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
But the burning question in everyone’s mind is can you tour Tyler Perry Studios? Sadly not right now, but when I called the studios I was told to check back sometime in February of 2020 and hopefully tours will open up to the public. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see past the gates of the new studios, Perry recently gave Architectural Digest a personal tour of the massive $250 million facilities.
Check out the tour where Perry shows off the various homes on the lot along with a hospital, church, hotel, courtrooms and much more!
Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
1. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala1 of 31
2. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 2 of 31
3. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 31
4. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 4 of 31
5. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 31
6. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 31
7. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 7 of 31
8. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 31
9. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 31
10. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 10 of 31
11. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 11 of 31
12. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 31
13. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 31
14. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 31
15. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 31
16. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 31
17. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 31
18. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 31
19. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 31
20. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 31
21. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 31
22. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 22 of 31
23. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 31
24. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 24 of 31
25. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 25 of 31
26. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 26 of 31
27. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 31
28. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 28 of 31
29. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 31
30. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 31
31. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty 31 of 31
The Latest:
- Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Shot & In Critical Condition (Video)
- Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates Due To Social Anxiety
- PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man Of The Year”
- Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
- Win Tickets to the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo For Your Family!
- John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
- Dave Thomas Foundation Tops 1,000 Adoptions From Ohio Foster Care!
- Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion
- Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios
- ‘National Enquirer’ Publisher Planned On Funneling $1 Million To R. Kelly?
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com