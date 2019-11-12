Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running for Congress.

She’s hoping to fill the seat in the 7th congressional district that was occupied by her late husband Elijah Cummings.

See Also: Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat

I have some news. Go to https://t.co/WUlNjmbDjr to learn more! — Maya R. Cummings, Ph.D. (@MayaRockeymoore) November 12, 2019

Candidates have until Wednesday, November 20 to file their paperwork. The primary election will be February 4, 2020.

See Also: Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Gov. Hogan Fills Vacancies in the House of Delegates

See Also: What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: