Mother speaks out after 6-year-old son stabbed by biological father

A man is in jail after police say he stabbed his own child in the chest on Saturday evening.

North College Hill officers are trying to figure out what led up to the attack. While they investigate, Herb Price, 38, is in jail with a $150,000 bond. He is facing several charges for the alleged attack.

A judge ordered Price to stay away from the victim if he does post bond.

The incident started when Price called 911 from Crutchfield Park on Simpson Avenue in Springfield Township. In the call, Price says his son was stabbed, but he then backtracks and says he needs to be picked up because he is suffering a mental health issue.

Price was taken for a psychological evaluation at UC Medical Center. A short time later, the stabbing victim was located. It was Price’s son, Micah, and the boy was at Children’s Hospital.

The child is recovering. He has a bandage over where he got stitched up from the attack.

“He’s doing OK. He’s playing. He’s eating like he was before,” Tiffany Napier, the boy’s mother, said.

Napier says Micah was with Price, who is the boy’s biological father but had not seen him because he was in prison for a robbery charge. Price was released from prison in March.

Police say Price had been staying with his mother, Carolyn Mathis. That’s where investigators say the attack happened. Napier says she got a call from Mathis, saying the child needed to go to the hospital.

“I’m like ‘OK’ because he has asthma, and I’m thinking maybe it’s an asthma attack,” Napier said.

Napier says Mathis brought the child to her house.

“When they got here, my 13-year-old, she burst through the door and her eyes were real big, and she was like, ‘Mom! Dad stabbed Micah!’ And I was like, ‘What? Where?’ And it was in his chest,” Napier said.

Then Napier says Mathis told her what happened.

“She said she heard a commotion. She said she just happened to go back there, and she said that’s when she saw [Price] over Micah with the knife, and he had already stabbed him, and he was coming at her with the knife also,” Napier said.

Mathis told Napier she panicked. Price apparently left and then called 911 from Crutchfield Park a few blocks away.

Micah was taken to Children’s Hospital, where doctors found the knife had gone about an inch and a half into his chest and punctured his lung. Luckily, they could stitch him up, and he should recover.

Napier says she had no reason to worry about her son being with his father.

“He was with his other parent, so I’m thinking kids are supposed to be safe with their parents. I’m still in shock,” Napier said. “I get a lot of people that ask me [if I knew his father could be dangerous]. I’m like, ‘No. If I knew that, he would not have went over there.’ Why would I put my kid in harm’s way?” Napier said.

(Source)

Mother speaks out after 6-year-old son stabbed by biological father was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: