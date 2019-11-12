Plies ft. DaBaby “Boss Friends,” Stunna 4 Vegas ft. Offset “Up The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.19

DaBaby’s really all over the place these days and getting that well earned gangsta love wherever he goes.

This time around the North Carolina representative finds himself in Las Vegas for Plie’s visuals to “Boss Friends,” where they flaunt stacks of cash, mini-bikes, and get an appearance from Floyd “Money” Mayweather. He basically just popped his head out the car to dap up Plies but you know they had to use that footage off of GP.

Speaking of Sin City, Stunna 4 Vegas shows and proves he doesn’t need to leave the block to floss and shine as he links up with Offset in his hood to burn it down and flaunt some ice in his clip to “Up The Smoke.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Seshen, XV, and more.

