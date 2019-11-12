Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Shot In The Neck, In Critical Condition

Chicago rapper Lil Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was shot in the neck Monday (Nov. 11) afternoon. After being rushed to the hospital, he is in critical condition.

Reese was reportedly shot in the neck while in his car about 40 or so minutes outside of Chicago in Illinois.

Per WGNTV, the incident occurred at a busy intersection in Markham and Country Club Hills at 167th Street and Pulaski Road. Cops responded at about 2:30pm.

Reese has been listed as in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

According to witnesses, Reese was being pursued by another driver during a car chase. Reportedly up to a dozen gunshots were heard during the chase. According to witnesses, the driver in pursuit got out of his car and shot Reese with what appeared to be a small rifle before fleeing.

According to the police, blood was spotted on the driver’s side of a car. However, someone had transported Reese to a hospital in Hazel Crest, where he was stabilized before being transferred to Advocate Christ.

Police are still trying to locate the car—a Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin license plate.

Prayers up to Lil Reese.

