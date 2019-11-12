YK Osiris Denies He Choked Out & Bit His Girlfriend

Last week, rapper and crooner YK Osiris was arrested on charges of assaulting his girlfriend. Now free on bond, he vehemently denies the allegations against him.

YK is accused of choking out and even biting his girlfriend after they got into an argument at his birthday party back in September.

According to TMZ, sources close to YK are saying the rapper’s ex-girlfriend’s claims are totally false. The rapper allegedly have witnesses that will confirm his innocence who were at the party and will come forward.

The accuser claims YK flipped his lid after she confronted him about a photo in his phone of a woman in nothing but a towel. She claims he chased her down and proceeded to choke her out and bite her on the cheek.

“YK Osiris maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court to defend against all of the allegations against him,” his lawyer, Gabe Banks, told TMZ.

