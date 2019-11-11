CLOSE
Trina Goes Off At Walmart

Trina, the Miami rapper had to turn all the way up recently after someone called her a “n*gger b*tch.”

The incident happened at a Walmart in Cooper City, FL. Witnesses who were there say Trina accidentally bumped into a woman in an aisle and the lady told her, “Watch out, you n*gger b*tch.”

However, officers did escort her out of the store to her car for safety measures.

It was also said police did not communicate with the woman who allegedly yelled the racial slur.

Trina Goes Off At Walmart  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
