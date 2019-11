Cincinnati snow is on the way.

via WKRC

It’s been 248 days since it last snowed in Cincinnati but that streak is likely to end Monday.

The latest forecast from Local 12’s meteorologists suggests the arrival of snow Monday evening continuing into Tuesday morning with a potential accumulation of one to two inches.

Cincinnati: Snow Is On The Way was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

