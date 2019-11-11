Drake Booed off Stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Music Festival

It isn’t often that Drake isn’t welcomed on a stage, however, at Tyler, the Creator’s “Camp Flog Gnaw Festival,” the “Money In The Grave” rapper wasn’t welcomed and was even booed off the stage.

Concertgoers expected Frank Ocean to hit the stage, Ocean is a friend of Tyler’s and was a part of his group, Odd Future.

Video from the festival has since gone viral. Drake is seen explaining to the audience his dedication to them, “Like I said, I’m here for you,” said Drake, “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

The audience loudly responded with a booming “No!” Drake then told the audience, “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” before exiting the stage and ending his set 20 minutes before he was scheduled to.