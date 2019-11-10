CLOSE
No “likes” for Instagram

Starting next week your posted pictures on Instagram may not get all of the “Likes” you think it deserves!

A limited number of people will test a new layout on Instagram that disables the amount of people that “likes” a photo or video.

Instagram social network’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, says this is only being done as a test and won’t be a permanent change just yet. In a recent interview with WIRED he states they are making the move to make social media a safer place. Do you agree? 

We will keep you posted on this one!

