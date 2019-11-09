Cincinnati is focusing on doing something for the homeless. The temperature has already dropped this weekend, so hopefully, they do something soon.

“There is not enough shelter in Cincinnati and Hamilton County to deal with the affordable housing crisis,” said Spring.

Spring said this is where the bigger issue lies. Cincinnati faces a shortage of 40,000 affordable homes. City Councilmember David Mann said the city is working hard to create more housing.

Cincinnati: City Focusing On Affordable Housing For The Homeless was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 14 hours ago

