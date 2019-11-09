CLOSE
Cincinnati: City Focusing On Affordable Housing For The Homeless

Cincinnati is focusing on doing something for the homeless. The temperature has already dropped this weekend, so hopefully, they do something soon.

Via WKRC:

“There is not enough shelter in Cincinnati and Hamilton County to deal with the affordable housing crisis,” said Spring.

Spring said this is where the bigger issue lies. Cincinnati faces a shortage of 40,000 affordable homes. City Councilmember David Mann said the city is working hard to create more housing.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Cincinnati: City Focusing On Affordable Housing For The Homeless

