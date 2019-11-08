Gia Pepper’s ‘Black Girl Beauty,’ Is Black Girl Magic At Its Best

For years, advertisers have fallen short in creating products that cater to African American and brown consumers.

Before Rihanna shook the traditional standards of beauty with the launch of Fenty Beauty‘s 40 shades of foundation, inclusion in the beauty industry had been nonexistent.

Even with cosmetic lines jumping on the “shades for all’ bandwagon, there still seems to be a lack of diversity when it comes to authentic depictions of beauty found in media.

Don’t believe us? Just google beautiful women!

TV personality, Gia Peppers, partnered with VH1 to bring black girl magic to media with her six-episode web series tackling black women’s struggle in their journey towards self-acceptance and defining beauty.

“That’s the beauty of black girl beauty. I can wear a wig one day, be fly. Braids the next, be fly. An afro the next and still be fly,” peppers proudly boosts when speaking on black women embracing their hair.

The roundtable discussion allows viewers to enter what feels like an intimate conversation with close friends while featuring industry heaviest hitters like reality stars Amara La Negra and Sierra Gates; Essence’s beauty Director Julee Wilson; and beauty influencer René Askew.

Providing platforms that promote African American Dialect through the art of inspirational content and moral storytelling is nothing new to Peppers.

The 26-year-old journalist is also known for co-hosting other popular shows like Black coffee and Black Girl Podcast—both of which offer provides safe spaces for people who come from different facets of life.

Check out Gia Pepper’s first episode of Black Girl Beauty Below.

