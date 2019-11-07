Meek Mill posted the following tweet.
Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood? I hang wit a lot of billionaires that really care about education.
The schools in some areas of Philly are outdated with many posing serious health risks for the students that attend.
The Philadelphia School District has been hit by major budget cuts over the last couple of years.
Meek Mill Wants His Billionaire Friends to Help Him Build Super Schools in Philly was originally published on boomphilly.com
