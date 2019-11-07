CLOSE
DaBaby Is Expecting His Third Child With His Baby Mama Meme

DaBaby is expecting a baby! Sources close to DaBaby and the mother of his kids, Meme are said to be expecting baby number three.

The couple already shares a son and a daughter, however, in an interview weeks ago Meme said that she and DaBaby are single.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that DaBaby was married but those rumors were debunked when the “Babysitter” rapper told The Shade Room that he was never married.

