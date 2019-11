Mendeecees Harris, husband of Yandy Smith from Love and Hip Hop might be getting out of jail soon.

He has been in jail for four years, he was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking back in 2015.

He could be home either this month of December but supposedly no later than December 15th.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

