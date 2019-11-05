STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days

There is a new STD superbug that experts say may be more deadly than AIDS and could cause an epidemic.
According to a report, an antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea is more aggressive than AIDS, which means the potential to infect the public will be exponentially greater.
RELATED: HIV-Positive Man Allegedly Videotaped Himself Having Sex With Victims
Like most STDs, gonorrhea is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and if left untreated, can cause a myriad of medical complications, such as infertility in women, debilitating pain and sterility in men and life-threatening heart infections.
RELATED: Top 10 Cities With Highest HIV Rates
Alan Christianson, a doctor of naturopathic medicine, thinks this new deadly STD has the power to kill more than the 30 million people who have already died from AIDS-related causes worldwide, which would be catastrophic.
RELATED: First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered
Read more HERE
A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS
A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS
1. Franklyn Seales 1952-1990Source: 1 of 8
2. Jermaine Stewart 1957-1997Source: 2 of 8
3. Gia Carangi 1960-1986Source: 3 of 8
4. Sharon Redd 1945-1992Source: 4 of 8
5. Pedro Zamora 1972-1994Source: 5 of 8
6. Freddie Mercury 1946-1991Source: 6 of 8
7. Anthony Perkins 1932-1992Source: 7 of 8
8. Robert Reed 1932-1992Source: 8 of 8
The Latest:
- New Heat for Your Playlist: Doja Cat
- Gia Pepper’s ‘Black Girl Beauty,’ Is Black Girl Magic At Its Best
- Gold Star Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military a Free Meal
- Cincinnati: New Crime Fighter Tool In Westwood
- Will The General ft. DaBaby “Go Crazy,” G-Eazy “Hittin Licks” & More | Daily Visuals 11.7.19
- Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld From Their Streaming Service
- Salmon Sold In Ohio Recalled Due To Food Poisoning Concerns!
- From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples & Diddy: 5 Must-See Videos This Week
- College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
- Billionaire Moves: Jay-Z Flexes His Wealth With $40K+, Hand Delivered Invites To His Annual Gala
STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com