CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days

HIV/AIDS symbol

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

 

 

 

There is a new STD superbug that experts say may be more deadly than AIDS and could cause an epidemic.

According to a report, an antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea is more aggressive than AIDS, which means the potential to infect the public will be exponentially greater.

RELATED: HIV-Positive Man Allegedly Videotaped Himself Having Sex With Victims

Like most STDs, gonorrhea is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and if left untreated, can cause a myriad of medical complications, such as infertility in women, debilitating pain and sterility in men and life-threatening heart infections.

RELATED: Top 10 Cities With Highest HIV Rates

Alan Christianson, a doctor of naturopathic medicine, thinks this new deadly STD has the power to kill more than the 30 million people who have already died from AIDS-related causes worldwide, which would be catastrophic.

RELATED:  First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered

Read more HERE

 

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

8 photos Launch gallery

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

Continue reading A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

 

The Latest:

STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Doja Cat New Heat Playlist
New Heat for Your Playlist: Doja Cat
 2 hours ago
11.08.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed…
 11 hours ago
11.08.19
Will The General ft. DaBaby “Go Crazy,” G-Eazy…
 24 hours ago
11.08.19
22 items
#BlackInkCrew: Ted Is Big Mad Tati Moved On,…
 1 day ago
11.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close