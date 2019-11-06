Police: 6-Year-Old Brought Stolen & Loaded Gun To Ohio Private School!

A 6-year-old student was discovered to be carrying a loaded semi-automatic gun in his backpack early Wednesday morning. The student attends a private school in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The gun was discovered at Kids Care School, once another student came forward after the student told them about the gun. They notified a teacher immediately.

Staff secured the student’s backpack and the gun without incident, police said.

Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age, police said. The child was removed from school and is now in protective custody.

The gun was reported stolen by the child’s grandfather on Tuesday, according to police.

Police posted photos of the gun, 12 bullets and the child’s backpack on Facebook.

The child was interviewed by police with his guardians — his grandmother and grandfather — present. The case is still under investigation by the Columbus Divison of Police’s Gun Crimes Unit and will be referred to Children Services.

As in past incidents, the Columbus Division of Police “encourages gun owners to ensure that their firearms are secured and not accessible to juveniles.”

