CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Voters Repealed City Earnings Tax

Cincinnati the votes are in, and it looks look Issue 22 passed yesterday… See below to find out what that means for Hamilton County.

Via: WKRC

Voters in the city of Cincinnati were asked to repeal part of the city’s earnings tax Tuesday.

Issue 22 did pass. That means the 2020 election will be part two of the vote. All of Hamilton County will be involved.

If that passes, there would be a sales tax increase, boosting funding for the bus system.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Voters Repealed City Earnings Tax  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Wash Deez: LeBron James Records 3rd Consecutive Triple-Double,…
 13 hours ago
11.06.19
YK Osiris Arrested For Beating and Choking Girlfriend,…
 14 hours ago
11.06.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
Jeezy “Look Like,” Blac Youngsta ft. Tory Lanez…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close