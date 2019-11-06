Cincinnati: Voters Repealed City Earnings Tax

Cincinnati the votes are in, and it looks look Issue 22 passed yesterday… See below to find out what that means for Hamilton County.

Via: WKRC

Voters in the city of Cincinnati were asked to repeal part of the city’s earnings tax Tuesday.

Issue 22 did pass. That means the 2020 election will be part two of the vote. All of Hamilton County will be involved.

If that passes, there would be a sales tax increase, boosting funding for the bus system.

