Kylie Jenner and Drake Have Been Spending ‘Romantic’ Time Together After Her Split from Travis Scott

The rumor mill is churning with word that Kylie Jenner and Drake may be spending “romantic” time together.
Kylie has been split from the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Travis Scott, since October. Kylie has since been spotted at both Drake’s birthday and Halloween party, where a source said she stayed “super late.”
An insider close to the family insists that Kylie and Drake are “just friends” and that Drake has been a friend of the family for years.
The insider also says that the family is very fond of Travis and hope that Kylie can find a way to work things out with him.
