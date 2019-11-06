CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos

New chapter, who dis???

Monica Denise Arnold is shedding the skin from her past relationship and her clothing, literally.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 38-year-old mother has declared her new chapter is here by showing off her bare body. The singer took to Instagram to ensure followers that she’s easing into life after divorce with a clean slate, writing, “New Beginnings Required Shedding it All 🖤M.D.A.”

View this post on Instagram

New Beginnings Required Shedding it All 🖤M.D.A.

A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise) on

 

Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce just earlier this month. The parents were married for 8 years and share one child together, their daughter Laiyah.

 

While these two are taking the next few months to split their assets amicably, Monica is allowing her skin to breathe.

 

 

The story was originally published on Bossip.com

Monica, Then & Now

Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Monica is a staple in the music industry. See her look evolve through the years in our latest Style Transformation.

Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Wash Deez: LeBron James Records 3rd Consecutive Triple-Double,…
 3 hours ago
11.06.19
YK Osiris Arrested For Beating and Choking Girlfriend,…
 4 hours ago
11.06.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…
 12 hours ago
11.06.19
Jeezy “Look Like,” Blac Youngsta ft. Tory Lanez…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close