CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every Year With Daughter Deyjah To Ensure Her Hymen Is Still Intact

If you thought your father was possessive, just be thankful that he didn’t follow you to appointments to see the gynecologist like rapper T.I. does his daughter, Deyjah Harris.

While speaking on the “Life Hacks” episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us with Nazanin Mandi, wife of singer Miguel, and makeup artist Nadia Moham, the 39-year-old rapper opened up about the way he goes about parenting.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” he said, which opened up a conversation about strict parenting and having the sex talk with kids. When asked if he had such conversations with his own brood, that’s when he noted that when it comes to his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah, he goes out of his way every year to ensure she’s still a virgin.

“Have I? This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Mandi and Moham both laughed at the revelation. He confirmed he actually goes with her to the doctor’s office to hear the results of her pelvic exams for himself.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” he said. “Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

Each year, the results have been to his liking.

“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

She’s still a virgin, which works for the rapper because that way, it sounds like he thinks she will have a hard time getting guys to stick around.

READ ALSO: Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

“They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin?” he asked. “Like really? All that work.”

All this is interesting, this very intrusive method of trying to ensure that his daughter (and likely very soon, his youngest daughter, Heiress, too) will stay a virgin for as long as possible, when you consider that most of his sons are not. On the most recent season of T.I. & TinyFriends & Family Hustle, Tiny was shocked to find out that King, who is in high school, was not a virgin.

It’s not a surprise though that he goes to these possessive lengths for his girls, though. In a recent taping of his podcast, ExpediTIously, he made it clear that he and Tiny share half of everything, including her vagina, so rationing out sex would not be an option based on their marital “contract.”

“See, you can’t be rationing out stuff, talking about what you’re going to give nobody because what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours,” he said. “That means that little thing you got, that little sex box you got is half mine. So you pick which side you want, and that’s yours. The rest of it is mine. We can split it right down the middle of the…what do they call it? The, the, the, is it the, ‘uvula’?”

Gross.

Anywho, while he has no qualms about sharing the means he’ll go to keep his daughter pure with whomever will listen, we have a feeling the college freshman, who likely gets a lot of attention because of her father and her beauty, didn’t want her dad talking about her hymen with the world…

The story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

"T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle" Private Viewing

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2009825" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Deyjah Harris is officially all grown up. The daughter of rapper T.I. and reality TV personality turned 18 on Monday (June 17), and we feel like it was just yesterday that she was a little girl on T.I. and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Now she’s a high school graduate and an outspoken young woman. She made that clear when she called out grown men a few months back who were hoping to shoot their shot with her once this day came. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “I just want to quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June…that doesn’t mean 1. that ya’ll will even get the chance to lmaooooooo 2. more importantly, that still doesn’t make it right for you grown a– men to try and get at me…eighteen,” she wrote in April. “I will still be A TEENAGER!!! if you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me,” she added. SEE ALSO: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS] Clapping back at inappropriate comments isn’t new for Deyjah. Back in February, she got a guy together for saying young girls who wear makeup like her are the reason men end up in jail. “N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup,” she said. “You think I’m not supposed to wear make [sic] because of n–gas and their perverted mind? I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a– men just leave women alone, mind their business and more importantly stay in their place.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Don’t know about you, but we look forward to seeing the many other ways in which Deyjah will get folks together in her adult years to come. Until then, hit the flip to see photos of Deyjah going from little lady to grown woman. See photos of her transition below! SEE ALSO: Oh That’s Definitely T.I.’s Daughter! Deyjah Harris Wanted All The Smoke In This Hilarious Prank Gone Viral [PHOTOS] This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every Year With Daughter Deyjah To Ensure Her Hymen Is Still Intact  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Wash Deez: LeBron James Records 3rd Consecutive Triple-Double,…
 3 hours ago
11.06.19
YK Osiris Arrested For Beating and Choking Girlfriend,…
 4 hours ago
11.06.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…
 12 hours ago
11.06.19
Jeezy “Look Like,” Blac Youngsta ft. Tory Lanez…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close