Dave East’s next album “Survival” will be available in five days and today he revealed the tracklisting for the album.

The album will have 20 tracks for your listening pleasure and he also has heavy hitters assisting him on this project.

Artists like Nas, Teyana Taylor, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Fabolous, Lil Baby, and more.

You can also see what it took to make his “Survival” album in a five-part series that’s on YouTube.

Dave East Reveals His Album Tracklist was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

