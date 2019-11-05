CLOSE
Chris Brown and Indyamarie Reunite

Looks like Chris Brown has gotten that old thang back after he was spotted on a date with his ex IndyaMarie.

The two were seen at trendy hotspot Delilah and after that, they partied together at Poppy nightclub.

Brown and Inyamarie dated back in April but broke up after rumors came up that Chris was expecting a child with another ex-girlfriend.

Sources say the two are taking it slow, but they were also spotted making out at a house party.

Chris Brown and Indyamarie Reunite  was originally published on boomphilly.com

