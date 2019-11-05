Lil’ Kim Mourns The Loss Of Her Father To Alzheimer’s

Lil Kim has laid her father to rest.

The hip hop legend’s father passed after a long fought battle with Alzeimer’s. Kim said goodbye to her father surrounded by family and friends. Fellow Junior Mafia member, Lil Cease, took to social media to show love to his “sis Lil Kim” and “the entire jones family.”

Back in 2012, Lil Kim told OK Magazine that she was stepping up to take care of her father, even though their relationship was strained.

“We have to feed him, because he can’t make his own food. He can’t really pour juice. He can get dressed, but we have to help him sometimes. Basically we have to help him do almost everything. He can walk around and stuff like that. And again, it’s early stages,” she said of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“He remembers to do some things, but sometimes he forgets some things. Like one time, he forgot to turn off the stove, and the coffee pot caught on fire. We had to run and put it out. It was really crazy.”

Continuing, “Here’s the thing – we feel and know that he has an early case of Alzheimer’s. The doctors won’t really diagnose him with it, but we know that he does. They say that it seems to be an early case of it – this is what they’re saying. But he has this shaking-jitter condition that is almost the same thing as – don’t get this wrong, because then people will be like ‘oh, her dad has M.S.’ – no, he almost has the same symptoms as a person who has Multiple Sclerosis where they shake – they shake really bad. Yes. So it’s those type of symptoms. It stems from the situation.”

Even though Lil Kim is grieving the loss of her dad, she took to social media to explain that the tragedy led her to heal her relationship with Trina, who also lost a parent recently.

“She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment,” she said.

