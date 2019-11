The new McDonald’s Ceo is from Cincinnati.

Via WKRC:

McDonald’s has a new CEO, and he’s from the Tri-State.

Chris Kempczinski is a 1987 Indian Hill High School grad. He went on to work as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble before going back to school to get his MBA from Harvard.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 8 hours ago

