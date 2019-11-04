Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding Homeless

View this post on Instagram
Today we joined @yourrightscamp and @kaepernick7 in Oakland and feed a few folks. The #knowyourrightscamp provided backpacks with toiletries and lots other materials. What an amazing way to give back and spend our Sunday morning.
Kaepernick, who made national headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to silently protest systemic oppression and police brutality, seems to have made the event an annual tradition that started three years ago as a part of efforts by his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp.
A quick flashback to KYRC Oakland back in October 2016!
According to the foundation’s website, the athlete-turned-activist’s foundation aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”
“I came up with this organization as a response to the killing of Black people at the hands of law enforcement,” Colin Kaepernick said in the video posted to the foundations website. “I wanted to create a foundation that empowered future leaders and taught them how to not only deal with law enforcement but also be a part of the change because to teach them only to survive is not fair to them.”
Instead of spending his birthday somewhere on an island, Kap spent his birthday morning feeding and supplying one of Oakland's most overlooked areas with a food truck and backpacks full of toiletries and other items
