Cardi B was pictured in Disneyland with daughter Kulture.

Cardi was in the spirit with her mouse ears and red shirt with white polka dots.

She was seen taking selfies on the Dumbo ride with her daughter.

They also stayed to watch the famous fireworks display.

Cardi was photo’d with no make up on and her hair tucked under a hat.

She was in full mommy mode.

Cardi B Ditches Glam Make-Up for Family Day at Disneyland

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted November 4, 2019

