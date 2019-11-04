Fans in Dublin, Ireland woke up to a Lizzo mural on the corner of Chatham Row and South William Street on Monday morning. (November 4)

The mural features Lizzo in the nude laying on her stomach. One fan took to Twitter to share her excitement over the new artwork writing, “Can’t believe I get to pass by a Lizzo mural every day.”

Lizzo is set to take the stage at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on November 10th. Tickets for her concert went on sale in July and sold out almost immediately.

A Lizzo Mural Pops Up In Dublin was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted November 4, 2019

