9 O'Clock News
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Wants 8 Kids

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

After an epic day on the football field Sunday, Russell Wilson is at the top of his game.

He apparently wants to win at having the most kids as well.

His wife Ciara talked to Extra about whether the couple is planning for more children.

Ciara replied, “Oh, you know, if you ask him, we’re talking eight babies… you know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that.”

Photos
