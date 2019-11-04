CLOSE
Cuteness Alert: Christina Milian Did A Twist Out On Her Daughter Violet And We Love

US-ENTERTAINMENT-KIISFM-JINGLEBALL-CONCERT-MUSIC

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Christina Milian and The Dream’s daughter Violet is growing up right before our very eyes! The 9 (!!!) year old had a great Halloween, spending it at Disney Land Paris!

Milian posted a series of photos and videos of herself, Violet, and her family. So cute! The mom of two is handling mom life very well. Milian had a sweet mom moment with Violet when she showed off the results from twisting Violet’s curls.

She proudly wrote on Instagram, “Twisted my baby girl’s hair over the weekend and just unraveled her beautiful curls out! Seriously, I fall in love with her everyday.” I love seeing moms gush over their children! Violet’s hair looks so cute!

Violet looked at the camera shyly and asked Milian, “Are you making a video?” Milian responds, “Yeah,” to which Violet gives the look like, “Mommmm.” Mother daughter time can be so precious and doing your daughters’ hair can be a great moment to spend together.

Beauties, are you loving Violet’s curls as much as we are?! Sound off in the comment section.

We want to know what products Milian used for this moisturized look!

