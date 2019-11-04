CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Bengals are officially a winless team

The Bengals have the inside track for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as they are now the only winless team in the NFL this season following the Miami Dolphins 26-18 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Former Bengals quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes to lead Miami to the victory.

After sitting out this week with a bye the 0-8 Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10.

Rookie Ryan Finley will make his debut as the Bengals starting quarterback in that game.

The Bengals still host the Jets (1-7) on Dec. 1 and play at Miami (1-7) on Dec. 23.

(Source)

Bengals are officially a winless team  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
In Conversation With The Diplomats - The Making Of 'Diplomatic Immunity'
Juelz Santana’s Condo Heading for The Auction Block
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Has New Job As Baseball Coach
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Blink 182 and Lil Wayne National Tour
Blink 182 Says Undercover Cops Ruined Tour With…
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice
Fetty Wap Pleads Not Guilty To Hitting Valet…
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close