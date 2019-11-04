(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, we lost a gem in the film industry: John Witherspoon.

The Detroit native passed away suddenly inside his home at the age of 77-year- old and is survived by his wife and two sons.

The comedian and actor is most notably known for his work in movies “The Boondocks,” “Hollywood Shuffle,” “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka,” “House Party,” “Boomerang,” “Soul Plane,” and the “Friday” series.

Now, we celebrate his life.

On Tuesday, November 5th at 12 pm PST, Witherspoon will be celebrated at the Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, in Los Angeles.

The flier asks guests to not wear black, as this is a celebration of the positivity this man exuded during his time on earth.

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: