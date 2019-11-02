Drake Drops Hundreds Of Thousands On Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring

Drake is definitely known to flaunt expensive jewelry as evidenced by his recent purchase of a custom-made Toronto Raptors NBA championship ring. The Canadian superstar copped another iced-out piece, this time for his birthday and the heart-shaped diamond number reportedly didn’t come cheap.

TMZ reports that Drake copped the heart-shaped ring from Gemma Fine Jewelry, which has an estimated value between $600,000 to $800,000. The 22-cart ring was a birthday gift purchased by the rapper himself for his 33rd birthday, which was on October 24.

Drizzy was seen rocking the new ring along with this $150,000 championship piece at a birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood, where he rubbed elbows with Snoop Dogg, Kylie Jenner, and more.

Check out the party video provided by TMZ below. No sign of the ring, however.

