CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio seeks permanent Daylight Savings Time

Variety of flying clocks with different time

Source: Barry Downard / Getty

 

 

With “Fallback” set upon us, A Ohio bill is proposed is seeking a permanent Daylight Savings Time.

If approved, the Senate Bill 119 would require the state of Ohio to observe permanent daylight saving time (DST) starting March 8, 2020.

If passed, the State of Ohio would forward the time by one hour on March 8, 2020, and would never again change.

Do you agree with this?

Let us know about it and you can read more about the proposed bill here.

 

Steve Harvey Says ‘Rich People Don’t Sleep 8 Hours A Day,’ Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed

15 photos Launch gallery

Steve Harvey Says ‘Rich People Don’t Sleep 8 Hours A Day,’ Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed

Continue reading Steve Harvey Says ‘Rich People Don’t Sleep 8 Hours A Day,’ Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed

Steve Harvey Says ‘Rich People Don’t Sleep 8 Hours A Day,’ Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed

[caption id="attachment_2809880" align="alignleft" width="869"] Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.[/caption] Steve Harvey’s horrible unsolicited advice is coming back to bite him on the a**. This time around a clip from 2015 is surfacing online of the talk show on a rant about the sleeping habits of very wealthy people versus the rest of us impoverished peasants. Nobody: Steve Harvey: “Rich people don’t sleep eight hours a day!” “That’s a third of your life. It ain’t but 24 hours in a day! You cannot be sleep eight hours a day! You can’t live in L.A. and wake up at 8 o’clock in the morning. It’s 11 o’clock on the east coast. The stock market’s been open for two hours. They already making decisions about your life and your a** was sleep!” He then sealed his silly deal with a quote from The Bible. “He who loves to sleep and the folding of hands, poverty will set upon you like a thief in the night.” https://twitter.com/Kierstensharris/status/1125756371583012864 Sir…what? Meanwhile as NewsOne noted, some of the world’s wealthiest people have previously said that they prioritize a good night sleep, including Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and, Mark Zuckerberg who have a combined net worth of more than $180 billion. Plus, you know Mama Oprah is getting her zzzz’s in EVERY NIGHT. TRUST! [protected-iframe id="ae110da0b237b201504de26bb7d1b934-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/MvZKiDJmB1XEs" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   Black Twitter didn’t take too kindly to Steve’s classist advice and had words for the talk show host about talking down to folks, especially Black folks, about poverty and the dangers in telling us that if we just slept less, we would have more in life. Take a look at Steve getting dragged back to his own bed:

Ohio seeks permanent Daylight Savings Time  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Videos
Latest
Vince Staples Releases Second Episode To Comedy Series…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Fat Joe Weighs In On Tekashi 6nitch9ine, Says…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Offset Launching His Own Car Show ‘Skrrt With…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Fif Politics: 50 Cent Chops It Up With…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close