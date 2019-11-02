Ohio seeks permanent Daylight Savings Time

With “Fallback” set upon us, A Ohio bill is proposed is seeking a permanent Daylight Savings Time.

If approved, the Senate Bill 119 would require the state of Ohio to observe permanent daylight saving time (DST) starting March 8, 2020.

If passed, the State of Ohio would forward the time by one hour on March 8, 2020, and would never again change.

Do you agree with this?

Let us know about it and you can read more about the proposed bill here.

