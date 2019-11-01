YG Professes His Love For Kehlani After Getting Caught Kissing Mystery Woman

The alleged swindling adventure encompassing YG and sweetheart Kehlani keeps on unfurling, leaving numerous fans confused about what’s truly going on with the couple after video footage surfaced of him leaving the club before kissing mystery girl.

As we recently announced, YG was spotted out kissing a puzzle lady as he was leaving Poppy Night Club while out in Los Angeles. In the restrictive photographs and video, YG can plainly be seen conversing with the lady outside the club as he sits inside a red Lamborghini. At that point the lady’s companion starts to ask her to end the discussion before the lady inclines toward YG’s vehicle.

In a restrictive explanation from his group, YG clarified the circumstance, expressing:

“He was smashed, lost it and it was remorseful for placing himself in that circumstance and harming Kehlani. He has no sentimental association with the young lady, only an intoxicated minute diverted.”

Presently, YG has made things a stride further and denied the whole experience regardless of his prior admission. In a post to his Instagram stories, YG posted his adoration and commitment to Kehlani, composing:

“I Love Kehlani. I Would Never.”

We hope things are okay between the new couple.

