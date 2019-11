Drake pulled off a Halloween look that only he could.

He dressed up like his dapper dad, Dennis Graham.

In the side by side picture posted on Instagram, Drake captioned the photo, “Not planned.”

There are tons of comments approving of Drake’s costume choice.

Drake Dresses Up As His Dad For Halloween was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted October 31, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: