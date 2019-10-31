CLOSE
Ohio Teens May face more Driving Requirements

Ohio lawmakers are looking into changing the requirements for teens to get their driving license. According to Whio.com,

These are the new requirements that teens will have to meet in order to get their drivers license

* Learner’s permits would have to be held for 12 months, up from six months.

* Teens would be eligible for their first licenses at age 16 1/2, up from 16.

* Probationary licensees would be barred from driving after 10 p.m. without a parent, instead of midnight. Exceptions for work, school and religious functions would still be allowed for driving past curfew hours.

I have to say as a parent, I like these new requirements.

What about you?

Ohio Teens May face more Driving Requirements  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

