Cincinnati City Council approves eviction prevention legislation

Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to approve eight pieces of legislation that aim to reduce preventable evictions in Cincinnati.

“The goal here is to reduce preventable evictions and to keep more children and families in their homes. The number of evictions is staggering — some of those preventable, some of them are not,” said Councilman Greg Landsman, who introduced the legislation last week. “For parents, it makes a huge difference to prevent that kind of anxiety and disruption, but also the eviction itself is like a scarlet letter, and it follows people, making it even more difficult to find affordable, safe, quality housing.”

The laws aim to reduce the number of preventable evictions for those who rent properties. Council voted 7-1 on each of five laws, with Vice Mayor Chris

Smitherson absent. Three motions passed 8-0.

Both tenants and landlords will be affected by the laws.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 9 hours ago

