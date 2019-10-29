With CPS Election around the corner I though it would be perfect to bring it the superintendent Laura Mitchell to discuss the new vision for CPS.
She shared the new 20/20 vision, the district greatest accomplishments and talked about what the levy means.
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
The Latest:
- Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up For Ellen Degeneres
- When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album Title, DDG Was Actually ‘Valedictorian’ Of His Graduating Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Cincinnati City Council approves eviction prevention legislation
- Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch
- Ohio: Announces New Drug Program
- ‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’ Coming To HBO
- Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg ft. MadeinTYO “WAM” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.19
- R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail
- N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out Kanye For Dodging Black Media
- Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split
#CommunityConversationswithMsEbonyJ: CPS Superintendent Laura (Interview) was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: