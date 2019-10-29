Community Conversation
HomeCommunity Conversation

#CommunityConversationswithMsEbonyJ: CPS Superintendent Laura (Interview)

With CPS Election around the corner I though it would be perfect to bring it the superintendent Laura Mitchell to discuss the new vision for CPS.

She shared the new 20/20 vision, the district greatest accomplishments and talked about what the levy means.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

The Latest:

#CommunityConversationswithMsEbonyJ: CPS Superintendent Laura (Interview)  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close