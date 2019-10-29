When you shop at you local Goodwill store, you not only get great products at a great price but you benefit veterans and people with development disabilities.

Michael Flannery stopped by the station to share shopping tips, to give us insight on the impact of the good and to let us know when we can expect the next 50% off sale.

Check out the interview below:

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

The Latest:

#CommunityConversations with Ms. Ebony J: Michael Flannery Good Will was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Ms Ebony J Posted October 29, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: