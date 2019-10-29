#CommunityConversations with Ms. Ebony J: Michael Flannery Good Will

Community Conversation
| 10.29.19
When you shop at you local Goodwill store, you not only get great products at a great price but you benefit veterans and people with development disabilities.

Michael Flannery stopped by the station to share shopping tips, to give us insight on the impact of the good and to let us know when we can expect the next 50% off sale.

Check out the interview below:

#CommunityConversations with Ms. Ebony J: Michael Flannery Good Will

