When you shop at you local Goodwill store, you not only get great products at a great price but you benefit veterans and people with development disabilities.
Michael Flannery stopped by the station to share shopping tips, to give us insight on the impact of the good and to let us know when we can expect the next 50% off sale.
Check out the interview below:
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
The Latest:
- Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up For Ellen Degeneres
- When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album Title, DDG Was Actually ‘Valedictorian’ Of His Graduating Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Cincinnati City Council approves eviction prevention legislation
- Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch
- Ohio: Announces New Drug Program
- ‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’ Coming To HBO
- Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg ft. MadeinTYO “WAM” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.19
- R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail
- N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out Kanye For Dodging Black Media
- Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split
#CommunityConversations with Ms. Ebony J: Michael Flannery Good Will was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: