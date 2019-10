There is a new drug program underway in Ohio.

Pharmacies in Ohio will soon offer biodegradable bags so people who are prescribed opioids for work injuries can safely dispose of any opioids they don’t use.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that the program is intended to prevent addiction when injured workers are prescribed opioids as part of an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation claim.

