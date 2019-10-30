Lil Yachty has been blamed for avoiding a $233,000 receipt for some bling.

Guven’s Fine Jewelry has sued Lil Boat for breach of an agreement after he supposedly didn’t pay the six figures he owes for a few pieces. Guven has been giving gems to Yachty since 2017. Under their understanding, he would apparently pay for the ones he chose to keep. As indicated by the suit, Lil Boat paid for half of a $600,000 total.

Lil Yachty Sued After A Bounced Check was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: