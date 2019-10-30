On-Brand?: FaZe Clan Co-Founder Allegedly Goes Ham In Vegas Hotel Room

Insanely popular Esports athlete, FaZe Banks, is under investigation for allegedly going ham on his Las Vegas hotel room. TMZ Sports reports he has caused more than $30K in damage.
The 27-year-old professional gamer co-founded the successful Esports crew FaZe Clan who’s members are best known for kicking ass in such games as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch, and more. They are also known for being the “bad boys” of Esports if these allegations are true; this behavior is on-brand. The clan is so famous in fact that Offset, Post Malone, and Lil Yachty are members. The celebrity gossip site details an Oct.14 night where Banks allegedly destroyed the room.
Per TMZ:
So that basically means Banks, who is filthy rich, can just pay for the damages quickly, avoiding any issues with the hotel. No charges have been filed, but an investigation is currently active.
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty
